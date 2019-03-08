GCSE results: 'Job done' for Stratford School Academy as pupils prepare for next steps

Stratford School Academy celebrates. Top row (L-R): Madeeha Mahroof, Syed Ahmed and Raihan Sufian. Bottom row (L-R): Younus Rafeeq, Aarti Maru and Younous Shikdar. Picture: Jon King Archant

It's "job done" for Stratford School Academy's headteacher with pupils' results seeing them through to their next steps.

Madeeha got eight 9s and an 8. "I'm so happy my hard work paid off," she said. Picture: Jon King Madeeha got eight 9s and an 8. "I'm so happy my hard work paid off," she said. Picture: Jon King

The secondary in Upton Lane, Forest Gates reported that the percentage of youngsters getting strong passes (grades 5 to 9) in maths and English has gone up from 38 per cent last year to 49pc.

Headteacher, Andrew Seager, said: "We've done really well. We're very pleased, but more importantly the pupils are very pleased they are getting on to the courses they want to do. So job done.

"Our pupils are well set to go on and succeed in the next stage of their education."

Syed got six 9s, two 8s and a 7. "It's kind of overwhelming," he said. Picture: Jon King Syed got six 9s, two 8s and a 7. "It's kind of overwhelming," he said. Picture: Jon King

This is the third year of results for the new-style GCSEs in England which put more emphasis on final exam results.

The old A* to G grades have been replaced with a scale going from the top grade 9 down to 1.

"The big change is there are a lot more exams. The pressure during the exam period is significantly greater. But [the students] have done really well because they were very well motivated," Mr Seager said.

Raihan got four 9s, three 8s and two 6s. "I was pretty surprised," he said. Picture: Jon King Raihan got four 9s, three 8s and two 6s. "I was pretty surprised," he said. Picture: Jon King

Younus Rafeeq scooped 8s and 9s after starting at the school a year ago following a move from France where he was playing football for Montpellier's youth team.

His results - which were tucked into a gold-coloured envelope - were a surprise because he had been expecting 7s.

Aarti is looking forward to going to City and Islington College to study animal management. Picture: Jon King Aarti is looking forward to going to City and Islington College to study animal management. Picture: Jon King

"I'm really happy. My family are so happy and proud," the 16-year old said.

He is now hoping to do A-level economics, business studies, chemistry and maths at either Chobham Academy or Brampton Manor Academy.

Aarti Maru was delighted with her results because they mean she can get onto the animal management course at City and Islington College she has been dreaming of.

Younus Rafeeq got 8s and 9s. "I'm really happy," he said. Picture: Jon King Younus Rafeeq got 8s and 9s. "I'm really happy," he said. Picture: Jon King

"I'm overwhelmed. I wasn't expecting what I got. I'm over the moon. These results have given me an opportunity to go to college and do something I'm really passionate about," Aarti said.

Asked how she planned to celebrate, the 16-year old said: "Nandos."

Raihan Sufian said he was "pretty surprised" at getting four 9s, three 8s and two 6s.

Younous Shikdar got four 9s, four 8s and a 5. He wants to do five A-levels at Newham Collegiate Sixth Form next. Picture: Jon King Younous Shikdar got four 9s, four 8s and a 5. He wants to do five A-levels at Newham Collegiate Sixth Form next. Picture: Jon King

Asked the secret of his success, the 16-year old described a schedule which saw him get home by four o'clock, revising from 5 to 9pm, getting an early night then getting up at 5am to get a couple more hours in before going back to school.

"At times it was difficult, but I was resilient and somehow managed to get through it," Raihan said.