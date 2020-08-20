Search

GCSE results: Stratford School Academy celebrates ‘excellent’ grades at end of ‘difficult’ academic year

PUBLISHED: 12:48 20 August 2020

Mahir Khan Received 9 grade 9s

Mahir Khan Received 9 grade 9s

A headteacher has welcomed an “excellent” set of GCSE results at the end of a “difficult” school year.

Mayeda Miah received 7 grade 9s and 2 grade 8sMayeda Miah received 7 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s

Stratford School Academy in Forest Gate reports that the class of 2020’s grades will give a significant majority of pupils a “strong platform” to take their education further.

Headteacher Craig Hewitt said: “We are incredibly proud of these results which are a real testament to the hard work of our students and their teachers together with the support of our parent community.

“It is great to have some good news in what has been a difficult year for many people and we are looking forward to celebrating these achievements with the students.

“We are so proud of our Year 11 pupils and how well they have adapted to this year’s sudden change in circumstances. Their hard work is evident in their great results. We wish them all the best for the future.”

The school reports that 76 per cent of students achieved a standard pass, at grade 4 or higher, in English and Maths.

A total of 61pc of youngsters scooped a strong pass, grade 5 or higher, in the same subjects.

And 76pc of pupils were awarded standard passes in five or more subjects including English and Maths.

Exceptional performances include Mahir Khan who gained eight grade 9s and one grade 8; Rashad Chowdury who was awarded seven grade 9s and two grade 8s as well as Solademi Oduyoye on eight grade 9s and one grade 8.

Faria Jahangir also scooped seven grade 9s and two grade 8s with Mayeda Miah earning the same.

