Stratford pupils win CBBC quiz competition

Chobham Primary Academy pupils on CBBC's Top Class. Picture: CBBC/iPlayer CBBC/iPlayer

It's official - the smartest school in the country is in Stratford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chobham Primary Academy have been crowned the winners of CBBC's Top Class competition, which tests primary school pupils' knowledge across a wide range of subjects.

The Year Six pupils beat three other schools on their way to the final, where they took on Bedfordshire's Chantry Primary Academy for the title.

You may also want to watch:

The show, hosted by Susan Calman, saw the four-strong team answer questions on topics including South America, song lyrics and Martin Luther King.

It also featured a "test the teacher" round, which saw a staff member from each school answer a series of questions on popular culture in a bid to win bonus points.

And after a dominant performance in the final, which aired on Sunday, December 22, Chobham came out on top, winning by 38 points to 18.

Top Class is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.