Name of new primary in Stratford is announced

Published: 4:19 PM February 4, 2021

L-R: Headteachers Andrea Silvain and Sarah Seleznyov on a site visit to the school which is due to open in September. - Credit: Big Education

A new school which is preparing to welcome its first pupils this year has been officially named.

The primary, which is in Sugar House Island off Stratford High Street, is due to open to 30 reception children in September.

The building is under way and the name has been announced as School 360.

Sarah Seleznyov and Andrea Silvain, who have both been appointed as headteachers, said in a statement: “It really is full steam ahead.

“The building is really coming together. We are excited by the quality of teachers who want to work at the school."

They explained the primary wanted something to reflect its partnership with nearby School 21 and highlight its commitment to developing the whole child.

“We are going to deliver an education that really is forward thinking and all encompassing. It will be about developing the head, the heart and the hands of all our children," Sarah and Andrea added.

Another milestone is the launch of a consultation to give the school community a chance to review plans and give their views on how the school is taking shape.

The 420-pupil school will be operated by the Big Education Trust which operates School 21, an all-through school in Pitchford Street currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

Planning permission was granted for the new school to be constructed as part of the next phase of the 1,200-home development at Sugar House Island.

Peter Hyman, co-director of Big Education, said: “What makes this consultation important is that it marks the fact we are now in the pre-opening phase of the school.

“That is the point which essentially means we are getting close to our school becoming a reality.

"After years of hard work and dedication, it is now just months before children will be able to start to benefit from all the hard work and effort that has gone into School 360.”

The consultation is open to anyone who has an interest in the school and runs until the end of March.

Virtual open evenings are planned for prospective parents on February 8 and March 1 both at 1pm and 6pm. To register visit https://bigeducation.org/new-primary-2021/