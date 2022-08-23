Money Matters: Stratford social enterprise fundraises to support low-income households

News

A Stratford-based organisation is raising money to help struggling families and households in Newham.

Money A+E, founded by Gregory Ashby and Jerry During, provides free consultations for those experiencing the most severe financial instability and its advisors help people maximise their income through grants and benefits they may not be aware of.

It has raised over £6,000 so far and increased its goal to £10,000 by the end of 2022.

The money raised will support the free advice and education services Money A+E offers, but donations will mainly be spent covering emergency grants for households facing the most severe financial hardship.

Suzy Kirby said: "Our 1-2-1 debt, benefits, and money guidance advice service is free, expert, and confidential.

"We're here to support anyone who might be experiencing financial difficulty or problem debt.

"We take a holistic approach. When a client comes to us, we explore the full picture of their circumstances. We don't just look at the financials; we look at people's whole situations. We look at health and mental health, housing and employment, and immigration status, if relevant.

"This is to build a full picture of somebody's circumstances before running benefit checks and finding other routes like grants and financial support.

"It's all out there and people may not be aware that these services can increase their income and help them target their debt. We also support people who are experiencing debt issues to liaise with creditors and find solutions."

The workshops are targeted at some of those hardest hit by the rising cost of living, including diverse communities, disadvantaged groups and young people.

A Money A+E spokesperson said: "It is imperative that local, experienced community organisations like Money A+E are funded to provide adequate help and support to those at the sharpest end of this crisis."

Money coach Thomas Crozier said: "This has a damaging impact on mental health with many suffering from anxiety and depression. Our service is vital for people in our community, showing them that there is somewhere they can get help."

You can donate to Money A+E at https://localgiving.org/appeal/MAECostofLivingAppeal/.