A-level results: Stormzy praises success of Brampton Manor Academy pupils

PUBLISHED: 14:25 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 15 August 2019

Stormzy has tweeted his praise for Brampton Manor Academy. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Grime star Stormzy has vowed to send his future children to Brampton Manor Academy after 100 pupils achieved straight A grades in their A-levels.

He tweeted his praise for the East Ham school, saying: "I don't even know where Brampton Manor is but my kids will be going there."

And the rapper was not alone in applauding the sixth form's success, with Brampton Manor trending on Twitter across the UK.

