A-level results: Stormzy praises success of Brampton Manor Academy pupils

Stormzy has tweeted his praise for Brampton Manor Academy. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Grime star Stormzy has vowed to send his future children to Brampton Manor Academy after 100 pupils achieved straight A grades in their A-levels.

I don't even know where Brampton Manor is but my kids will be going there — CROWN OUT NOW (@stormzy) August 15, 2019

He tweeted his praise for the East Ham school, saying: "I don't even know where Brampton Manor is but my kids will be going there."

And the rapper was not alone in applauding the sixth form's success, with Brampton Manor trending on Twitter across the UK.

Need more schools like Brampton Manor. Teaching matters. — adenike (@Saraah_ade) August 15, 2019

YES #BRAMPTONMANOR



Very proud of all of those students.



Keep working hard kids — Leah Harvey (@leah_harvey) August 15, 2019

If my child doesn't attend Brampton Manor in the future, i've failed as a parent — french vanilla (@sabsSilva_) August 15, 2019

Brampton Manor children are just winning out here. Congratulations to all those who did well and for the ones who tried their best & aren't happy.. don't worry your life doesn't end here you have so much more to achieve. #alevels2019 #Brampton — wahala #esnpod (@BigWahala) August 15, 2019

