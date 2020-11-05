Search

Canning Town primary school could provide care for babies under expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 November 2020

Star Primary School in Canning Town. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A primary school could provide care for babies and toddlers under plans to expand its provision.

Star Primary School could look after up to 30 children aged two and under if the proposals, currently going through a consultation period, go ahead.

It would see an extension and redevelopment of the ‘school house’ into a new day care provision unit.

This would be attached to the main school building in Star Lane, Canning Town, but have its own entrance, parking spaces and outdoor area.

Currently, there is capacity for either 15 or 30 hours a week of childcare for those aged three and above in addition to the three-form entry primary school.

The changes would see the introduction of partly funded early years provision for two-year-olds, as well as a day care facility that could accept children as young as nine months.

The consultation closes on Tuesday, November 17,

For more information and to have your say, visit newham.gov.uk/council/star-primary-school-consultation

