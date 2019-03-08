Search

New St Bonaventure's headteacher appointed

PUBLISHED: 10:05 06 June 2019

New St Bonaventure's headteacher Christopher McCormack. Picture: Di Halliwell

New St Bonaventure's headteacher Christopher McCormack. Picture: Di Halliwell

Di Halliwell

The new headteacher of a Forest Gate boys' school has been appointed.

Christopher McCormack, who is currently deputy headteacher at St Bonaventure's, will be taking over the top job in September.

He has been at the Boleyn Road, Forest Gate school since September 2003 and was selected after a lengthy interview process with governors.

Outgoing headteacher Paul Halliwell, who will be taking up the same position at a school in Liverpool, said of his successor: "He is well known by all in the school community. Current students and Old Bonaventurians will testify to his skill, talent and love.

"Over the next five weeks I will hand over the responsibility of running this great school.

"I thank God that I will be able to leave St Bonaventure's knowing that all is safe and secure under his leadership."

Mr Halliwell announced his departure last month, citing rising house prices in the borough as the reason for his resignation.

Read more: Increasing house prices in Newham forces headteacher to relocate to Liverpool

