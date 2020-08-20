Search

GCSE results: St Bonaventure’s pupils celebrate receiving grades

PUBLISHED: 13:52 20 August 2020

St Bonaventure's pupil Shams Ullah. Picture: Di Halliwell

Di Halliwell

St Bonaventure’s pupils are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

St Bonaventure's pupil Ethan Vargesse. Picture: Di HalliwellSt Bonaventure's pupil Ethan Vargesse. Picture: Di Halliwell

Top achievers include Shams Ullah, who achieved nine 9s and hopes to study physics, maths, further maths and chemistry A-levels.

For Ethan Vargesse, his seven grade 8 and 9s has seen him get a place at the Boleyn Road, Forest Gate school’s sixth form to study maths, further Maths, economics and physics.

He will be joined in the sixth form by Nathaniel Ancea, who got eight Grade 8 or 9s and aims to study maths, chemistry and computing.

Ethan Suppaya picked up four 9s among his grades and will be staying on at the school’s sixth form to study politics, religious studies and English.

Oluwole Akindiya was awarded six 9s and will now go on to study media, art, graphic art and English.

Headteacher Christopher McCormack said: “I’m so proud of the achievements of all the boys this year.

“They have been a wonderful cohort who have faced up to the challenges of this unique year with a sense of purpose and dignity.

“I am confident that they will take this spirit forward with them, go on to do great things and contribute to the common good.”

