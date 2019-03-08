A-level results: St Bonaventure's pupils celebrate top grades

St Bonaventure's pupil Dalton Bally with headteacher Chris McCormack. Picture: Di Halliwell Di Halliwell

Pupils at St Bonaventure's have seen their hard work pay off with a flurry of top grades.

Among the high achievers was Dalton Bally, who achieved A*AA in mathematics, chemistry and biology.

The 18-year-old, who is going to University College London to study medicine, said: " I am stunned and very very happy. I worked hard and now I am stunned."

Klaudio Prela, 18, was another who excelled by achieving A*AA in mathematics, product design and physics.

He said: "I am proud of my achievements. Thank you to all of the teachers who have helped me achieve so much."

Paula Kuneckye, who is going to Queen Mary after receiving ABB in business, geography and economics, said: "I am so happy now because I have got onto my first choice course at the university I wanted to attend. My teachers were so supportive and helped me."

The Boleyn Road, Forest Gate school saw record results in a number of subjects and director of sixth form Wayne Templeman said: "We are delighted that our students have done so well and are heading onto the universities, apprenticeships and training of their choice.

"We are a caring community at St Bonaventure's and seeeing their joy today makes all of the hard work and dedication worthwhile."