A-levels: St Bonaventure’s pupils celebrating after collecting results

St Bonaventure's pupils Brian Santamaria and Musanna Akter Halim. Picture: Di Halliwell Di Halliwell

Sixth formers at St Bonaventure’s are celebrating after collecting their A-level results.

St Bonaventure's pupil Verny Sutherland is off to Oxford. Picture: Di Halliwell St Bonaventure's pupil Verny Sutherland is off to Oxford. Picture: Di Halliwell

Pupils were invited to the Boleyn Road, Forest Gate school at specific times to pick up their grades this morning (Thursday, August 13).

Top achievers include Brian Santamaria, who will be heading to the University of Greenwich to study animation after earning two A*s and a B, and Tasnia Sabit, whose A*s in fine art and graphic communication will see her join Greenwich’s graphic design course.

For Musanna Akter Halim, her ABC grades were good enough to secure her place to study optometry at City University.

Verny Sutherland gained a place at Oxford’s Worcester College to study French and linguistics after getting an A and two Bs in his A-levels, while Philip Mensah’s triple distinction in Btec business will see him head to Queen Mary University London to study business management.

Brian Afful also got a triple distinction in Btec business and will be going to the University of Leicester to study marketing.

He said: “St Bon’s means the world to me. They took a chance on me in a low point of my education and have provided so much for me. This school is great.”