GCSE results: St Bon's celebrates increase in number of students earning top grades 9-7
PUBLISHED: 13:30 22 August 2019
Archant
St Bonaventure's is celebrating excellent GCSE exam results, with an increase in the average grade and a higher number of students achieving 9-7.
A number of pupils at the Boleyn Rd, Forest Gate school excelled, including Emmanuel Barco and Kwesi Abeyie-Boateng.
Emmanuel's grades included eight 9s and Kwesi earned the top grade in seven subjects.
Anton Joseph, who achieved his GCSE at grade 9 to 8, said: "St Bon's has always been full of joy for me.
"I am so happy to have achieved so much with the help of the school."
There were further improved results in many curriculum areas.
Incoming headteacher Chris McCormack, who will start at the school in September, said: "It is a pleasure to celebrate with our students and staff who have worked so hard to achieve these results.
"My congratulations to all of our students and I wish them every success as they take their next steps.
"Many will now enter our sixth form and will continue to make a positive contribution to our community."