GCSE results: St Bon's celebrates increase in number of students earning top grades 9-7

New St Bon's headteacher Chris McCormack with Kwesi Abeyie-Boateng and his proud mum. Kwesi achieved seven 9s and three 7s and immediately enrolled into the St Bon's sixth form. Picture: Di Halliwell. Picture: Di Halliwell. Archant

St Bonaventure's is celebrating excellent GCSE exam results, with an increase in the average grade and a higher number of students achieving 9-7.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emmanuel Barco is staying on to study at St Bon's sixth form after finding out he achieved eight 9s and two 7s in his GCSEs. Picture: Di Halliwell. Emmanuel Barco is staying on to study at St Bon's sixth form after finding out he achieved eight 9s and two 7s in his GCSEs. Picture: Di Halliwell.

A number of pupils at the Boleyn Rd, Forest Gate school excelled, including Emmanuel Barco and Kwesi Abeyie-Boateng.

Emmanuel's grades included eight 9s and Kwesi earned the top grade in seven subjects.

Anton Joseph, who achieved his GCSE at grade 9 to 8, said: "St Bon's has always been full of joy for me.

You may also want to watch:

"I am so happy to have achieved so much with the help of the school."

There were further improved results in many curriculum areas.

Incoming headteacher Chris McCormack, who will start at the school in September, said: "It is a pleasure to celebrate with our students and staff who have worked so hard to achieve these results.

"My congratulations to all of our students and I wish them every success as they take their next steps.

"Many will now enter our sixth form and will continue to make a positive contribution to our community."