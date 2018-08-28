Search

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

PUBLISHED: 09:51 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:28 17 December 2018

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Archant

A primary school in Forest Gate has been named as the best in Newham.

Top 10 primary schools in Newham

1) St Antony’s Catholic Primary School

2) North Beckton Primary School

3) St Stephen’s Primary School

4) Rosetta Primary School

5) Vicarage Primary School

6) Britannia Village Primary School

=7) Roman Road Primary School

=7) Curwen Primary School

9) Portway Primary School

=10) Shaftesbury Primary School

=10) Manor Primary School

St Antony’s Catholic Primary in Upton Avenue, achieved the best well above scores for Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and mathematics in the borough.

Schools are awarded scores reflecting their pupils’ progress between KS1 and KS2 exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

North Beckton Primary School and St Stephen’s Primary School also performed well.

St Antony’s Catholic Primary School is a voluntary aided school which accepts children aged three to 11.

St Antony's Catholic Primary School is in Upton Park. Pic: GoogleSt Antony's Catholic Primary School is in Upton Park. Pic: Google

It has 482 registered pupils. Of them, 60 were 11 year olds eligible to take Key Stage 2 exams last year: 35 boys and 25 girls.

Pupils are expected to achieve scores of at least 100 in their Key Stage 2 exams. In St Antony’s Catholic Primary School, the average grade awarded for reading was 113, for grammar, punctuation and spelling 119, and for maths 115.

The results mean that 97per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard across the three subjects, and 48pc were high achievers.

As a result, the school achieved progress scores of 7.5 for reading, 5.4 for writing and 10.3 for mathematics, recognising the improvement students achieved in their final years of primary education.

The worst five primary schools

65) St Luke’s Primary School

64) St James’ CofE Junior School

63) Langdon Academy

62) Dersingham Primary School

61) Calverton Primary School

Scores of zero reflect average progress across schools, with positive and negative scores awarded for better or worse improvement in students’ grades.

Despite the school’s impressive performance, it had relatively low teacher salaries (average £34,956) for the area.

At the other end of the scale, St Luke’s Primary School was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

The school had average grades of 106 for reading, 110 for grammar, punctuation and spelling and 105 for mathematics meant the school received the lowest average progress scores in Newham.

It was awarded below average scores for reading, writing and mathematics.

Pupils across Newham achieved some of the best Key Stage 2 results across England.

Average scores of 106 in reading, 110 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 107 in mathematics meant the local authority ranked fifth of England’s 152 authorities.

This was a rise from 12th in 2016-17.

