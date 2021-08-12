News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
GCSE results: St Angela’s Ursuline pupils 'resilience' praised

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:48 AM August 12, 2021   
St Angela’s Ursuline School Year 11 pupils celebrate after picking up their GCSE results.

St Angela's Ursuline School's headteacher praised the "resilience and tenacity" of the Year 11 group as they collected their GCSE results.

Overall results at the Forest Gate school included 81pc grade 4 or higher in English and maths and 62pc at grade 5 or above, while top achiever Michelle Adjei earned a 9 in all 10 of her subjects.

Headteacher Mark Johnson said: “I want to congratulate Year 11, their parents and the entire staff for the qualifications awarded this summer. 

“GCSEs are a two-year course, so to miss so much school during the pandemic and then bounce back to ensure the assessments taken achieved such fabulous qualifications is a testament to the resilience, tenacity and sheer community spirit of all."

Other high achievers included Ashmi Warnakulasuriya, who took 10 GCSEs and earned seven 9s, an 8 and two 7s. 

Tiana Saccoh achieved eight grade 9s, one 8 and two 6s while Olivia Hawes earned six 9s, three 8s and two 7s.

Keisha Ssemekula was awarded six 9s, three 8s and two 7s and Gisella Elamradi received five 9s, three 8s and two 7s.

London GCSE results
Newham News

