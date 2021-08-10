A Level results 2021: St Angela's Ursuline pupils 'rise to challenge'
- Credit: Archant
St Angela's Ursuline Sixth Form students "rose to the challenge" during another year of Covid bubbles, lockdown and online learning, according to the school's headteacher.
Year 13 pupils at the school in St George's Road, Forest Gate achieved 55 per cent A* to B grades, 82pc A* to C and 99pc A* to E in their overall A Level results.
Six pupils achieved 14 A* and four A grades between them.
Results came out today (August 10) following a second academic year of uncertainty and disruption for the cohort because of the Covid pandemic.
With no public exams again this year, teachers assessed pupils using examination board criteria.

Headteacher Mark Johnson said: "Our students rose to these very new educational challenges and we are delighted that they will join students from across Newham in accessing the highest calibre universities.
"We wish these fantastic and resilient young people the very best in the new chapter of their education."
