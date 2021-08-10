News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Education

A Level results 2021: St Angela's Ursuline pupils 'rise to challenge'

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:43 AM August 10, 2021   
St Angela's Ursuline headteacher, Mark Johnson. Picture: Jon King

St Angela's Ursuline headteacher, Mark Johnson. Picture: Jon King - Credit: Archant

St Angela's Ursuline Sixth Form students "rose to the challenge" during another year of Covid bubbles, lockdown and online learning, according to the school's headteacher.

Year 13 pupils at the school in St George's Road, Forest Gate achieved 55 per cent A* to B grades, 82pc A* to C and 99pc A* to E in their overall A Level results.

Six pupils achieved 14 A* and four A grades between them.

Results came out today (August 10) following a second academic year of uncertainty and disruption for the cohort because of the Covid pandemic.

With no public exams again this year, teachers assessed pupils using examination board criteria.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Mark Johnson said: "Our students rose to these very new educational challenges and we are delighted that they will join students from across Newham in accessing the highest calibre universities.

"We wish these fantastic and resilient young people the very best in the new chapter of their education."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police name man fatally stabbed in Stratford and make arrests
  2. 2 Man dead after double stabbing in Stratford
  3. 3 Murder probe launches after man killed in Stratford double stabbing
  1. 4 Man, 19, arrested in Newham during proactive police patrol
  2. 5 Junior Jah: Police release image of stolen car used in Custom House fatal attack
  3. 6 Start Me Up: Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood opens studio in Canning Town for budding musicians
  4. 7 Cause for optimism as Hammers head to Tyneside for Premier League opener
  5. 8 Bus crashes into lamp post in Stratford
  6. 9 Leyton Orient are a 'big club' insists new captain Darren Pratley
  7. 10 Moyes enjoys West Ham fans return as they won Betway Cup over Atalanta
London A Level results
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EDITORIAL USE ONLYKERB street food market at Festival 30 at Seven Dials in London, a free one-day

Summer

Things to do in east London this weekend (August 7-8)

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A cannabis factory was uncovered by firefighters tackling a basement blaze in Willesden

Crime

East Ham cannabis farm raided by police

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
lorry parked on pavement

Newham Council

Manor Park neighbours urge council crackdown on pavement parking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his sides first goal during the pre-season friendly match a

West Ham United

West Ham seal Betway Cup victory over Italian side Atalanta

Steve Blowers

Logo Icon