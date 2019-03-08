GCSE results: St Angela's Ursuline headteacher praises staff and students for meeting 'rising challenge'

St Angela's Ursuline is celebrating GCSE result success with 75 per cent of pupils achieving grade 4 in English and maths. Picture: Jenny Wilkinson Archant

The headteacher of St Angela's Ursuline school has praised staff and students for meeting the "rising challenge" of harder GCSEs.

St Angela's pupils (L-R back row): Catherine Henryanto, Daniela Cabatay, Alin Gonsalves and Tharsa Suriyakanthan. Front row (L-R): Rhiane Cubita and Kaithlene Espiritu. Picture: Jon King St Angela's pupils (L-R back row): Catherine Henryanto, Daniela Cabatay, Alin Gonsalves and Tharsa Suriyakanthan. Front row (L-R): Rhiane Cubita and Kaithlene Espiritu. Picture: Jon King

The secondary in St George's Road, Forest Gate, celebrated three-quarters of pupils achieving standard grade 4 passes in English and maths with more than half of youngsters getting a "strong pass" (grade 5).

Mark Johnson, headteacher, said: "Whilst the examinations are clearly getting harder, I am really pleased all the hard work of the students and staff has paid off in the first full year of the new grading system to meet the rising challenge.

"Well done superstars!"

The school reported a quarter of all exams graded at 7 or better with "excellent" pass rates across departments including 100 per cent in art, 100pc in BTEC media, 88pc in English, 81pc in maths and 83pc in history.

Kaithlene Espiritu and Catherine Henryanto are among St Angela's top-achievers. Picture: Jon King Kaithlene Espiritu and Catherine Henryanto are among St Angela's top-achievers. Picture: Jon King

This is the third year of results for the new-style GCSEs in England which put more emphasis on final exam results.

The old A* to G grades have been replaced with a scale going from the top grade 9 down to 1.

Tharsa Suriyakanthan, 16, scooped four 9s, five 8s, two 7s and a 6. She is now planning to stay on to do her A-levels.

Alin Gonsalves and Tharsa Suriyakanthan plan to study A-levels next. Picture: Jon King Alin Gonsalves and Tharsa Suriyakanthan plan to study A-levels next. Picture: Jon King

"It means I can come back to a school I want to go to. I didn't want to leave St Angela's," she said.

Fellow pupil, Daniela Cabatay got three 9s, six 8s, two 7s and a six.

"I feel overwhelmed. I was up all night worrying. When I got [my results] I didn't really process them at first but I would say now that I'm proud of myself," Daniela, 16, said.

Alin Gonsalves scooped six 9s, five 8s and a 7. The 16-year old and her friends agreed the new GCSE exams caused a lot of stress - with some sitting more than 20 exams within four weeks - but said they felt supported by their school, parents and each other.

Between them Rhiane Cubita and Daniela Cabatay scooped seven 9s, nine 8s, four 7s and four 6s. Picture: Jon King Between them Rhiane Cubita and Daniela Cabatay scooped seven 9s, nine 8s, four 7s and four 6s. Picture: Jon King

"It shows that if you work hard and understand what is expected, you can achieve anything you want to," Alin said.

Daniela added: "The school has always been really helpful, especially in times of stress. The teachers are really good at pushing you to reach your best."