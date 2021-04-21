News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Education

Pupils send 'awe-inspiring' accounts of pandemic into the future with time capsule

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:20 PM April 21, 2021   
children bury a time capsule

Pupils from Southern Road Primary School in Plaistow have planted a time capsule filled with their reflections on the pandemic. - Credit: Southern Road Primary School

Pupils have buried an "awe-inspiring" snapshot of history in their school garden.

When the children from Southern Road Primary School in Plaistow were welcomed back into their classrooms in March after the third national lockdown, they were given the opportunity to share their accounts of the past year.

Adena, Opneet, Raaj and Rafael bury the capsule

L-R: Adena, Opneet, Raaj and Rafael bury the capsule. - Credit: Southern Road Primary School

Art, poetry and personal stories of life in the pandemic were gathered together into books produced by each class.

A selection of the work was then collected and inserted into a time capsule, which has now been buried in the grounds.

Pupils bury the capsule

The capsule is intended to show future pupils what it felt like to live during the pandemic. - Credit: Southern Road Primary School

The aim is to provide future pupils of the school with an insight into what it was like to live during lockdowns and with Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Gavin MacGregor said: "When the children and staff returned we wanted to ensure there was a whole school collaborative project that enabled them to use a wide range of skills, but more importantly to also talk openly about the pandemic and lockdowns, in particular how it affected them and how they would describe it to future generations.

"The work they produced was awe-inspiring."

Work

Every class produced work with a selection going into the capsule. - Credit: Southern Road Primary School


Most Read

  1. 1 Second jabs hub opening at Westfield as ExCeL London vaccination centre soon to close
  2. 2 Feminism, corner shops and bricks: Here's what's happening in Newham Heritage Month
  3. 3 Newham foster carers on 'most rewarding and uplifting experience'
  1. 4 College teacher: Students and teachers 'lose trust' over government's Covid response
  2. 5 Stratford School Academy pupil helps launch fund in memory of Prince Philip
  3. 6 Hammers 'will keep fighting' says Fornals ahead of derby date
  4. 7 Ex-student who got MIT scholarship sets up tutor business to help others
  5. 8 'Council houses now': Protesters stage action over empty homes
  6. 9 Leyton Orient still not at the level top sides are says boss Jobi McAnuff
  7. 10 Police officer to appear in court after death of man in East Ham
Education News
Coronavirus
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Redbridge Council is hosting a series of online workshops to give people tips on recycling.

Environment News

Newham to start weekly recycling collections

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Lady Helen Seymour House

Housing

Newham backs £3m purchase of Plaistow property for rough sleeper centre

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
18-year-old Sami Sidhom. Picture: Met Police

Anonymous tip off could hold key to murder of Sami Sidhom three years later

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Canning Town

Housing

Housing campaigners to stage protest in Canning Town over empty homes

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus