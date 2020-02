Slime success story at Little Ilford secondary school

Pupils playing with slime results in on average 11 per cent decrease in stress levels, according to an experiment carried out by the Big Bang Fair. Picture: Jon King Big Bang Fair

"Slime Sessions" have been introduced into science lessons at Little Ilford school in response to an experiment which shows that playing with gunk has a positive impact on stress levels.

Bobby Seagull and his pupils at Little Ilford School in East London have introduced Slime Sessions at lunchtime. Picture: Big Bang Fair Bobby Seagull and his pupils at Little Ilford School in East London have introduced Slime Sessions at lunchtime. Picture: Big Bang Fair

