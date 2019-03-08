University of East London student and single mum wins national Student of the Year award

Allison Vitalis won Neon Student of the Year for her work to get more diversity in higher education. Picture: UEL. UEL

University of East London (UEL) student Allison Vitalis has won Student of the Year from a body promoting diversity in higher education at the Palace of Westminster.

A Hackney native, 43-year-old Ms Vitalis is studying for her bachelor's degree in clinical and community psychology.

She won the award for her work as a student ambassador with UEL's widening participation programme.

Ms Vitalis' began in her foundation year, supporting the widening participation team to design and give sessions about psychology to secondary and post-16 students.

A single mum to her Brandon, who is 18, and 7-year-old Ariètte, Ms Vitalis has also found time to volunteer and is a strong advocate for victims of knife crime.

She hopes to use her degree to support her community.

The award was given by the National Education Opportunities Network (Neon).

Neon aims to create a community for professionals trying to support learners from underrepresented backgrounds.

The ceremony for the award was hosted at the Palace of Westminster by MP Gordon Marsden, shadow minister for higher education, further education and skills.