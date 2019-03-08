Shazam! actress Andi Osho who grew up in Plaistow returns to her old college for awards ceremony

Andi Osho shares a joke with Koby Turner, performing arts student of the year runner up. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE Archant

A star of the hit film Shazam! returned to her old college to celebrate with students who scooped awards at its annual ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Actress Andi Osho, who grew up in Plaistow, walked down memory lane as she met youngsters aspiring to become the stage and screen stars of tomorrow on a visit to Barking and Dagenham College on Wednesday.

Andi said: "I'm so proud to be here. I really appreciated seeing the students at the pinnacle of their studies and being recognised for who they are, the progress they made and challenges they overcame.

"We have a certain image in the media of who young people are so it was nice to see a different side of that: the dedication and commitment."

The 46-year-old, who plays Emma Glover in the DC Comics movie, was quizzed by about 30 performing arts students keen to know how to get into the industry.

Performing arts students quiz the actress about how to get a break in the TV and film industry. Picture: JON KING Performing arts students quiz the actress about how to get a break in the TV and film industry. Picture: JON KING

Andi, who grew up in a single parent family and attended the college in the 1990s, said the starting place for everything was to get good at what they do so directors can't say no to them.

You may also want to watch:

Head of performing arts, Tania Edwards said: "This was a lovely opportunity for the students to connect with someone current and from a similar background."

More than 60 youngsters were named winners or runners up at the college's Festival of Success awards including 17-year-old Jamal Abdrahman who scooped the student of the year gong.

Principal, Yvonne Kelly, said: "This is my favourite part of the year. It is always great to celebrate our students' success."

After all the proud students collected their awards, Andi - who has appeared in a number of TV shows including Waking the Dead, Eastenders and Casualty - gave a speech aimed at "busting a few myths".

She told the students they can define their own success in life; that the strongest people have failed several times but learnt from the experience and that to succeed hard work matters as much as talent.

"Anyone who says what you can or can't do because of where you come from - ignore them," she said.

And the fourth myth about not having to worry about money got the whole room laughing when Andi said: "That shit will bite you in the ass."