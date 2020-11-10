Search

Advanced search

Newham issues pledge over school places as demand for secondary grows

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 November 2020

Lister could be in line for expansion to create 300 more places. Little Ilford could be too. Picture: Ken Mears

Lister could be in line for expansion to create 300 more places. Little Ilford could be too. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The town hall has laid out its plans for school places in the borough.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali is the town hall's cabinet chief for education. Pic: Newham CouncilCllr Zulfiqar Ali is the town hall's cabinet chief for education. Pic: Newham Council

Newham Council’s cabinet chiefs agreed to update the local authority’s school places planning strategy with a pledge to match supply with demand.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, lead member for education, said: “The provision of a top class education for our young people is an absolute priority, and with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our schools, it is more vital than ever that we make sure the offer we make to pupils, parents and carers is the best available.

“We have to make these decisions based on the shifting demographic make-up of our borough, but we have to plan ahead, and working closely with schools and governing bodies we have come up with a plan which we are confident will provide the best opportunities for all our young people.”

The local authority has a legal obligation to make sure there are enough school places in the borough.

Demand for primary school places is slowing in Newham, but the town hall reports a significant increase in secondary school place demand.

With extra housing in the pipeline and larger primary age groups moving through the system, demand for secondary places is forecast to increase over the next five years.

You may also want to watch:

As a result, funding to expand two more secondary schools was agreed by cabinet in January last year alongside two free school secondaries to be opened.

The town hall says the proposed extra places will help reduce an overall shortfall of places to three forms of entry by September 2025.

Two forms of permanent entry are due to be provided at Forest Gate from September 2020 with four forms at Brampton Manor in September 2021.

Brampton Manor has also agreed to admit more students in September 2020.

Subject to cabinet approval, four more forms of permanent entry are planned for September 2021.

This includes Lister, with a proposed permanent expansion of two forms of entry for September 2021 to create 300 more places from Year 7 to Year 11. The same applies to Little Ilford.

The planned expansion of Colegrave has been suspended subject to review in three years because of the slowing demand for primary places.

The town hall expects to save about £9million from a government funding pot set up so councils can fulfil their obligation to create enough places.

Those millions will in part be spent on special needs education and providing secondary places.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Shop Local: Canning Town traders on how the pandemic has affected business

Trevor Whenlock from T&J Whenlock butchers. Picture: Nadja Noel

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

New electric vehicle charge points installed across Newham

Cllr Ann Easter using one of the electric charging points. Picture: Andrew Baker

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Shop Local: Canning Town traders on how the pandemic has affected business

Trevor Whenlock from T&J Whenlock butchers. Picture: Nadja Noel

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

New electric vehicle charge points installed across Newham

Cllr Ann Easter using one of the electric charging points. Picture: Andrew Baker

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Men from East Ham and Seven Kings charged with fraud

Southend Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Newham issues pledge over school places as demand for secondary grows

Lister could be in line for expansion to create 300 more places. Little Ilford could be too. Picture: Ken Mears

London Lions beaten at Sheffield Sharks in BBL Cup

DeAndre Liggins (centre) in action for London Lions. Picture: Carol Moir

Arts centre loses fight to remain at its Stratford base

Stratford Circus Arts Centre is moving out of its hub in Theatre Square. Picture: Stratford Circus