News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Education

Forest Gate school celebrates becoming Living Wage employer

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 6:44 PM November 21, 2021
Updated: 6:52 PM November 21, 2021
St Antony's Primary School in Forest Gate becomes Living Wage employer on Living Wage week

St Antony's Primary School in Forest Gate held a special assembly on Friday - November 19 - to celebrate being accredited as a Living Wage employer - Credit: St Antony's Primary School

A school in Forest Gate has marked becoming a Living Wage employer with a special assembly.

St Antony's Catholic Primary School is now one of nearly 9,000 employers who pay their staff what is known as the real Living Wage (RLW), calculated as £11.05 per hour in London and £9.90 across the rest of the UK.

Championed by the Living Wage Foundation and community alliance Citizens UK, this is greater than the current national living wage of £8.91 per hour. 

Employers wishing to make this commitment have to apply for an accreditation; St Antony's actually received this during the summer, but held their assembly back to align with the 20th anniversary of Living Wage Week which began on November 15.

Forest Gate school holds special assembly in honour of becoming Living Wage employer

The school wanted to hold the assembly during Living Wage Week, which took place from November 15-21 - Credit: St Antony's Primary School

Speaking after the assembly on Friday - November 19 - higher level teacher assistant Caroline Verdant said: "I’m proud that as a school we are accredited.

"It’s a campaign that’s close to our hearts as we see the impact of low pay on our families and community every day."

Alongside Citizens UK, the school has been at the forefront of efforts to get Newham employers paying the RLW.

It is an initiative that St Antony's has backed for a long time, demonstrated by its staff striving to secure the RLW for carers during the throes of coronavirus.

Most Read

  1. 1 12 people wanted after unlinked Newham robberies
  2. 2 Three men jailed for violent disorder connected to Kayjon Lubin murder
  3. 3 West Ham have bubble burst by Wolves thanks to Raul Jimenez
  1. 4 'We weren't at our best' says Hammers boss Moyes in Wolves defeat
  2. 5 Sharmake Mohamud: Next hearing set for quintet charged with murder
  3. 6 There is a long way to go this season says West Ham attacker Vlasic
  4. 7 Sharmake Mohamud murder: Six arrested in raids over north London shooting
  5. 8 Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021
  6. 9 'Unexplained' death of man in Forest Gate
  7. 10 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing

Their campaigning - with which pupils are also involved - has paid off.

The likes of London City Airport, Tate & Lyle Sugars and Newham Council are all now Living Wage employers.

Ending today - November 21 - this year's Living Wage Week saw mayor Sadiq Khan show his support for the campaign by attending the launch of the London Living Wage project at the Royal Docks.

At that launch it was confirmed that poverty charity Trust for London is providing Citizens UK with £4.7 million of funding to boost its RLW campaign.

For more information visit livingwage.org.uk/what-real-living-wage




London Live
Newham News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Custody images of Edward Nadif and Daren Cohen

London Live

Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Ahmet Dobran

Death of pensioner 'in part due to assault', inquest hears

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
A dilapidated boat

London Live

Newham man convicted for plot to smuggle Albanian migrants into UK on boat

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
BHRUT's new chief executive Matthew Trainer at Queens Hospital in Romford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Coronavirus

Nightingale Hospital was 'like home insurance' for London, says health boss

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon