New primary school in Stratford welcomes first reception class

Published: 1:30 PM September 23, 2021

School 360 co-headteachers Sarah Seleznyov and Andrea Silvain with Vastint UK construction manager Richard Lam and Mid Group project lead Charlton Humphreys. - Credit: Vastint UK

A new primary school in Stratford has opened its doors.

School 360 was built during the pandemic on Sugar House Island, a mixed-used development off Stratford High Street.

Its first reception class is settling in, with few places remaining for new students.

School 360 has opened on Sugar House Island, Stratford. - Credit: Vastint UK

The primary is the sister school to the Ofsted Outstanding-rated School 21 in Stratford and operated by the Big Education Trust.

School 360 co-headteacher Andrea Silvain, who has a focus on arts and wellbeing as deputy head at School 21, said: “Our new primary school is led by our values of courage, curiosity, kindness, responsibility, and joy.

“It will draw on the strength and expertise of the amazing creative community within Sugar House Island.

“By working together collaboratively we can think differently and learn together.”

The multi-million-pound building, granted planning permission in March last year, was designed specially to support the school curriculum.

School 360 says external and project-based learning is key to its methods, with outdoor spaces - including a rooftop play area - designed for both recreational sports and learning.

An outdoor area at the new primary school. - Credit: Vastint UK

The curriculum is based on three pillars of development: the head, to provide rich knowledge and deep understanding; the heart, to focus on wellbeing and relationships; and the hands, to encourage every child to learn about creativity, problem-solving and the arts.

The school's other co-headteacher Sarah Seleznyov is a former director of London South Teaching School who has spent 20 years teaching children, teachers and school leaders.

She said: “We look forward to welcoming children on their education journey - reception children in 2020-21 and opening to younger children in subsequent years.”

The rooftop play area includes a sports court. - Credit: Vastint UK

The school features a green outdoor classroom for reading and group activities, a forest area and multi-use games area.

Inside, there is a space dedicated to arts, crafts and technology, a flexible studio space designed for dance, sport and performances and a dedicated room to cater to students with special educational needs.

School 360's classrooms have been designed to be flexible and allow for quick layout changes to increase students’ engagement levels.