GCSE results: Sarah Bonnell headteacher praises 'impressive' grades
PUBLISHED: 14:45 22 August 2019
Sarah Bonnell School
The headteacher of Sarah Bonnell School has praised the "impressive achievements" of pupils who have received their GCSE results.
Pupils at the Deanery Road, Stratford, school have collected handfuls of 9s - the top grade - in their exams, with the top achievers gaining five or six 9s apiece.
The school saw 68 per cent of pupils pass English and maths with a 4 or above - up 4pc from last year - while 49pc got a strong pass of 9-5.
Headteacher Rae Potter said: "Congratulations to all our Year 11 students on their impressive achievements.
"Sarah Bonnell students are known for being ambitious, hard-working and resilient and these results show that to be true.
"Staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure students have the very best qualifications and I am very proud of the fact that our GCSE success goes hand-in-hand with providing a wide range of opportunities and experiences that help our students develop as well-rounded and confident young people."