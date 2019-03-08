Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE results: Sarah Bonnell headteacher praises 'impressive' grades

PUBLISHED: 14:45 22 August 2019

Sarah Bonnell pupils and staff celebrating a host of top grades. Picture: Sarah Bonnell School

Sarah Bonnell pupils and staff celebrating a host of top grades. Picture: Sarah Bonnell School

Sarah Bonnell School

The headteacher of Sarah Bonnell School has praised the "impressive achievements" of pupils who have received their GCSE results.

Pupils at the Deanery Road, Stratford, school have collected handfuls of 9s - the top grade - in their exams, with the top achievers gaining five or six 9s apiece.

You may also want to watch:

The school saw 68 per cent of pupils pass English and maths with a 4 or above - up 4pc from last year - while 49pc got a strong pass of 9-5.

Headteacher Rae Potter said: "Congratulations to all our Year 11 students on their impressive achievements.

"Sarah Bonnell students are known for being ambitious, hard-working and resilient and these results show that to be true.

"Staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure students have the very best qualifications and I am very proud of the fact that our GCSE success goes hand-in-hand with providing a wide range of opportunities and experiences that help our students develop as well-rounded and confident young people."

Most Read

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Most Read

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Ling wants another good result at Brisbane Road

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Ex-Orient defender Clark opens up in new blog

Michael Clark is kissed by a Leyton Orient fan as he leaves the pitch following the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United in the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

GCSE results: Rokeby headteacher praises top grade student who scooped 11 grade 9s

Rokeby School in Canning Town. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

GCSE results: Cumberland pupils win scholarships to world-class colleges

Cumberland School pupil Maheraj Ahmed has won a scholarship to Eton. Picture:Arthur Comms
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists