GCSE results 2021: Sarah Bonnell students face down pandemic challenges

Published: 5:47 PM August 12, 2021

Sarah Bonnell School headteacher Rae Potter said: 'I am very proud of our students.' - Credit: Isabel Infantes

Sarah Bonnell School is celebrating "good news" after students faced down Covid-19's challenges with "determination".

In a statement, the secondary in Deanery Road, Stratford said it is proud of all its pupils and wished them every success in the next stage of their learning.

Headteacher Rae Potter said: "I am very proud of our students. They faced the challenges of the last 16 months with resilience and determination and worked hard to achieve results that reflect the progress made with their knowledge and understanding of the different GCSE subjects they studied.

"Staff have also worked incredibly hard to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study. I look forward to hearing news of their future success at sixth form, college and beyond."

Sina Dawit achieved grade 9 in all her GCSE subjects at Sarah Bonnell School. - Credit: Sarah Bonnell School

The school for girls has seen some "outstanding" individual achievements, including Sina Dawit.

She achieved grade 9 in all her GCSE subjects: English language and literature, maths, geography, French, religious studies, biology, chemistry and physics.

Sina said: "I am extremely happy with my results. All my hard work and my teachers’ hard work paid off and I am really proud."

Fellow student Nicole Stewart-Cupidon achieved grade 8 in English language and literature. She was also awarded grade 6 in music and French, grade 5 in maths, religious studies and science as well as a 4 in geography.

Grace Rami, in addition to being head-girl at the school, achieved grade 9 in maths, history, biology, chemistry, physics, Spanish, religious studies on top of a grade 8 in English literature and language.

She said: "I am very pleased with my results. The hard work that I have put in, as well as all the help I received from my teachers throughout my five years at Sarah Bonnell, made it happen.

"I’m now looking forward to moving on to the challenges of A Level study."

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades set against a national standard.

Results were then approved and awarded by the exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.