Forest Gate pupils recreate London landmarks in architecture exhibition

Children from Sandringham Primary School with some of their London landmark building models on display at Stratford Library. The Gherkin. Archant

Pupils from Sandringham Primary in Forest Gate have turned their hand to modelling London’s most famous landmarks.

Canary Wharf, the Globe and Tower Bridge were all recreated by the eight-year-olds.

The school worked with architects from Morris+Company to help the children understand what goes in to making a building.

“I really enjoyed seeing my model, my friends and even the mums’ models in the exhibition,” said Daniel Patriciu, who is eight.

“It made me happy when my mum came into class to draw and make the models with us.”

His classmate Samiha Afrin said: “I liked when the architects came and taught us the process of building—I learnt it is really long!”

The fruits of their work are currently being shown at Stratford library. The models will be on display for the whole of Easter.

Stratford Library was specially chosen for its place within the community.

As part of the project, the pupils were given weekly model-making and sketching workshops.

Parents, grandparents, cousins were all invited to join these workshops in an effort to combine school and home life.

Two members of staff from Morris+Company also gave an assembly to pupils and their families to give them an insight into architecture.

Joanne Rubach, who is year group leader of year 4, spent a morning with members of the forest gate community modelling with recycled materials.

They made replicas of Forest Gate Station, Superdrug and the clock in Forest Gate. These are also on show at the library.