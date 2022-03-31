Mayor of London attends launch of new university facilities in Stratford

Sadiq Khan talks to Baroness Karren Brady and Professor Amanda Broderick at the University Square Stratford event - Credit: UEL

A mock courtroom and a real-time analytics lab are among new facilities on offer for university students in Stratford.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and West Ham United's vice-chair Baroness Karren Brady attended an event to launch the new spaces at University of East London's University Square Stratford campus.

The courtroom features a dock, witness box and gallery and is aimed at giving students an experience of what a real court environment is like.

The strategy and marketing analytics space has been designed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan addresses the audience - Credit: UEL

It provides real-time data and offers the opportunity for students to simulate business solutions.

The university's vice-chancellor Professor Amanda Broderick said: "In context of the increasing cost of living, now is the time for education and industry to come together."

UEL is in the process of implementing its Vision 2028 strategy to become the leading careers-focused university in the UK.

Prof Broderick added: "We want our students to be career-ready - to move seamlessly from study to the world of work.

"We prepare them to have influence, experience and vision, ensuring they can shape the business and legal world of the future for the benefit of all."

Mr Khan practised in law before entering politics and told students it is "a great, great thing to study".

He felt the new spaces at UEL would have a positive effect on London "for many years to come".

"These facilities are going to be so valuable in helping young people fulfil their potential.

"I totally believe our best days are ahead of us and fully believe UEL will go from strength to strength."

A panel discussion was chaired by Prof Mohammad Ali (left) - Credit: UEL

The Royal Docks School of Business and Law's dean Professor Mohammad Ali chaired the event and he added: "At the university, we want to move away from a lecture, seminar teaching model.

"That is what the strategy lab is all about. It is a wonderful facility."

City Hall has moved to the Crystal, in the Royal Docks, and work is going on to create East Bank in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park which will be home to a V&A East museum and BBC music studios.

Mr Khan told the audience on March 29: "We want to regenerate this part of London for the benefit of east Londoners.

"The potential is humongous but it's not being fulfilled. The centre of London is moving east."