England's chief nurse visits Canning Town pupils

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 July 2019

England's chief nurse has visited St Luke's Primary in Canning Town to help get more children thinking about a career in nursing. Picture: St Luke’s CEVA Primary School.

St Luke’s CEVA Primary School

England's top nurse has visited a Canning Town primary school to get pupils thinking about a career in medicine.

Pupils at the school set-up a 'casualty station' as part of the visit. Picture: St Luke’s CEVA Primary School.Pupils at the school set-up a 'casualty station' as part of the visit. Picture: St Luke’s CEVA Primary School.

Chief nurse Ruth May went to St Luke's Primary on Monday, July 1, and spoke with children about her time working in healthcare.

She described saving someone who was choking to death and what it's like to work in an operating theatre.

Her visit was the beginning of a two-year project getting nurses into school across England.

The goal is to 'catch' children early show them opportunities in nursing before they chose other career paths.

Nurses from the area also came in and showed the skills people learn in the profession.

The school is currently showing pupils what opportunities there are in the world of work.

Children from year five and six interviewed companies from the tech world, construction, retail and public services at a careers fair at St Luke's on Thursday, July 4.

