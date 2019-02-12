Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New school deal allows developers to buy acre of land from Newham Council for £2

PUBLISHED: 16:25 13 February 2019

Artist's impression of the Royal Wharf development. Picture: Jack Hobhouse

Artist's impression of the Royal Wharf development. Picture: Jack Hobhouse

Jack Hobhouse

Developers will be able to buy an acre of land from Newham Council for just £2 as part of a deal to build a new school, it has been revealed today.

Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz. Pic: Rokhsana FiazNewham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz. Pic: Rokhsana Fiaz

Ballymore and Oxley were given the site to build Royal Wharf Free School as part of the 3,800-home Royal Wharf development in Royal Docks.

The council will receive £3.5million upfront from the developers for changing the use of the land, known as Crescent Wharf, from industrial to educational use.

After the school is built Ballymore and Oxley will have the option to purchase the land for the nominal sum.

The 450-pupil primary school, with nursery, was agreed by the council cabinet in June.

It is due to open in September.

A council spokesman said the site currently has a lease of 170 years left to run and it only receives a “peppercorn” rent from the 1.25 acres.

Councillor Julianne Marriott, cabinet member for education, said: “There is a growing need for school places in this area where families are moving into new housing developments. This deal will provide a new primary school, with excellent educational facilities, for local people in the Royal Docks.”

The Education and Skills Funding Agency is funding the school, which will become part of The Britannia Education Trust which also runs the nearby Britannia Village Primary School.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Developers coming to Newham know that investing in our borough is not just about housing, it’s about building community facilities that our young people and families need.

“We carefully look at the land we own to determine how we can best maximise its social value for our residents so that they can thrive with their families and contribute to our borough’s vibrant and diverse community.”

Related articles

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

‘People treasure their membership’: East Ham Working Men’s Club secretary shares a few memories of an East End oasis

The East Ham Working Men's Club

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Newham Recorder

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Barking and Dagenham mayor and one of West Ham’s oldest supporters dies aged 102

Mabel Arnold celebrating her 100th birthday. Pic: Paul Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists