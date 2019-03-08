GCSE results: Royal Docks headteacher 'very proud' of success

Royal Docks Academy is celebrating after more than half of pupils passed both English and maths with a 4 or above - the highest pass rate in the school's history.

It's the second year running the school, which became an academy in January 2018, has achieved record results.

Executive headteacher John Blaney said: "We are delighted that yet again since joining the Burnt Mill Academy Trust, the school continues on an upward trend.

"This is due to the hard work of our staff, who go above and beyond and give up their time to support our young people, and the hard work of our students.

"Since joining BMAT, the school has undergone many changes, including a radical overhaul of our curriculum.

"Hopefully, these results justify those changes. Our high expectations for our students are already reaping great results.

"We are feeling very proud."