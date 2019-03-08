Search

GCSE results: Royal Docks headteacher 'very proud' of success

PUBLISHED: 17:26 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 22 August 2019

Royal Docks Academy. Picture: Ken Mears

Royal Docks Academy. Picture: Ken Mears

Royal Docks Academy is celebrating after more than half of pupils passed both English and maths with a 4 or above - the highest pass rate in the school's history.

It's the second year running the school, which became an academy in January 2018, has achieved record results.

Executive headteacher John Blaney said: "We are delighted that yet again since joining the Burnt Mill Academy Trust, the school continues on an upward trend.

"This is due to the hard work of our staff, who go above and beyond and give up their time to support our young people, and the hard work of our students.

"Since joining BMAT, the school has undergone many changes, including a radical overhaul of our curriculum.

"Hopefully, these results justify those changes. Our high expectations for our students are already reaping great results.

"We are feeling very proud."

Most Read

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

