Search

Advanced search

Safety first, council insists as schools reopening opposed by mayor

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 May 2020

Schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Newham has joined councils across the UK issuing a warning over the reopening of schools.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: R. FiazMayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: R. Fiaz

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz outlined in a letter to people in the borough how she shared their worry about the government’s plans to send youngsters back to school on June 1.

Ms Fiaz wrote: “Many parents, teachers and schools are worried about the government’s proposals to open schools for certain year groups on the 1st June. I am worried too.

“That’s why I believe our schools should only open for more pupils when it is safe to do so for our children, staff and community.”

She added that it was “increasingly clear” the reopenings would not happen on June 1 because the government’s five tests to determine the easing of lockdown measures had not all been met.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson in Downing Street following a cabinet meeting ahead of the Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.Education secretary Gavin Williamson in Downing Street following a cabinet meeting ahead of the Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Those tests are making sure the NHS can cope; sustained falls in the daily death rate; the rate of infection decreasing; protective kit and tests supply meeting future demand and avoiding a second peak.

However, Ms Fiaz insisted that the tests had to be met at a local level too.

She described prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that a test, track and trace system would be working by June 1 as a “big if”.

You may also want to watch:

And she described her concern about “high risks” among Newham’s black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

“Our borough has many families living in multi-generational households, where young and elderly residents live together in enriching home environments.

“But many of these families may be living in homes that don’t allow for social distancing, so there are risks of Covid-19 infection to elderly members of a household where a young family member is coming home from school, potentially with the virus,” the mayor said.

Newham has announced it will not take action against parents who decide not to send their child or children to school if they open.

The borough joins more than 30 mostly Labour led councils opposed to the reopening.

The government was aiming to get Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils back into school in smaller class sizes.

Plans also included seeing Year 10 and Year 12 students return.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said on May 16: “The longer that schools are closed, the more children miss out. Teachers know this.

“The poorest children, the most disadvantaged children, the children who do not always have support they need at home, will be the ones who will fall furthest behind if we keep school gates closed.”

He added the plans were based on the best scientific advice with children at the heart of the government’s actions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Bid to transform Old Spotted Dog in Forest Gate gets thumbs up from town hall

The Old Spotted Dog, a Grade II listed 15th century pub that fell into disrepair after it closed in 2004. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Grineo Daka killing: Police release images of two more men they wish to trace

Metropolitan Police are looking for Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 who was living in north London and has links to Hertfordshire and Mirsad Brahimi, aged 33, who was living in north London, and known to frequent the central and west London areas. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Bid to transform Old Spotted Dog in Forest Gate gets thumbs up from town hall

The Old Spotted Dog, a Grade II listed 15th century pub that fell into disrepair after it closed in 2004. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Grineo Daka killing: Police release images of two more men they wish to trace

Metropolitan Police are looking for Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 who was living in north London and has links to Hertfordshire and Mirsad Brahimi, aged 33, who was living in north London, and known to frequent the central and west London areas. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 21

Rory McIlroy

Coronavirus: Greenhouse Sports reopens centre as food bank

The Greenhouse Centre in London is being used as the distribution centre for the Paddington Food Bank during the coronavirus lockdown. (pic Ben Stevens/Greenhouse Sports)

Ronnie Irahi explains why Essex has been the most successful county team in recent years

Essex's Ronnie Irani (left) with Bentley's Mid-Essex League Premier Division champions Matt Doran, Sean Whelan, Tom Johnson, Chris Pether, Matt Coleman, Lawrence Pulford and Glenn Swinney

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

Coronavirus: Productive talks on free Premier League TV coverage

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24