GCSE results: Rokeby pupil says 'good company leads to great success'

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:20 PM August 12, 2021   
Rokeby School GCSE pupils with headteacher Charlotte Robinson

High achievers Leon Dallman, Kamer Shkrepi, Hassan Abdullahi, Kayes Md Abdul, Huzaifa Ijaz and Natnael Amanuel with headteacher Charlotte Robinson (centre). - Credit: Rokeby School

A year 11 pupil at a school in Canning Town has said “good company leads to great success” as pupils received their GCSE results.

Rokeby School, in Barking Road, is celebrating some outstanding achievements by its boys this summer. 

Six pupils gained more than 70 GCSEs between them - the majority graded 8 and 9.

Kamer Shkrepi with his mum after collecting his GCSE results.

Kamer Shkrepi with his mum after collecting his GCSE results. - Credit: Rokeby School

One of the boys, Kayes Md Abdul, who aims to become a civil engineer, said: “The best piece of advice that I have received was to surround myself with people who share similar dreams and goals. 

“Good company leads to great success.”

Kamer Shkrepi, who hopes to win a place at MIT for university, said: “Everyday was a new one and took effort and hard work, the key for me was discipline and consistency.” 

Aspiring doctor Hassan Abdullahi said: “Rokeby has been an incredible experience and has allowed me to thrive. 

“I am overjoyed with my results.” 

Another high achiever, Leon Dallman, said: “I am very thankful for Rokeby’s help, I am really just feeling overwhelmed.” 

His mum Anna added: “He would not have done as well as he has without the amazing support he received at Rokeby.”

Rokeby School pupil Leon Dallman and mum Anna.

Leon Dallman with mum Anna. - Credit: Rokeby School

Following the cancellation of exams this year, grades were determined through a process of teacher assessment, against a national standard and were approved and awarded by the exam boards. 

Rokeby headteacher Charlotte Robinson said: “I am immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“All the staff at Rokeby have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and continue to ‘dare to be the best’."

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Another boy who excelled in his results, Huzaifa Ijaz, said: “We all had setbacks but we persevered throughout and did the best we could.” 

Natnael Amanuel added: “I am grateful for everything and the journey was made fun, challenging and rewarding because of Rokeby School.”

