GCSE results: Rokeby School headteacher’s pride as pupils receive grades

Rokeby School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins +44(0)7743306087 www.elliehoskins.com

The headteacher of Rokeby School has said she is proud of the “resilience and determination” shown by pupils receiving their GCSE results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlotte Robinson, who is in charge of the Barking Road, Canning Town school, said: “I am so proud of our boys’ achievements.

“This year they have been faced with unprecedented challenges and have demonstrated resilience and determination throughout. Thank you to all the staff and parents who have given them the support they need to achieve success.”

You may also want to watch:

Pupils who collected their results said they were happy with the outcome, with grades based on teacher predictions after this summer’s exams were cancelled.

Jaiden Wisdom, who joined the school in Year 10, said he was expected to get 3s and 4s but picked up much higher grades in many of his subjects.

He said: “I enjoyed my learning as I could focus at Rokeby and the atmosphere for learning was great for me.”

Reece Lukombo said that he was “over the moon” with his grades, adding: “My family are really proud of me, and I am so grateful to them, my friends and all of the teachers that have worked with me.”