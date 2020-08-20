Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: Rokeby School headteacher’s pride as pupils receive grades

PUBLISHED: 15:26 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 20 August 2020

Rokeby School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Rokeby School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins +44(0)7743306087 www.elliehoskins.com

The headteacher of Rokeby School has said she is proud of the “resilience and determination” shown by pupils receiving their GCSE results.

Charlotte Robinson, who is in charge of the Barking Road, Canning Town school, said: “I am so proud of our boys’ achievements.

“This year they have been faced with unprecedented challenges and have demonstrated resilience and determination throughout. Thank you to all the staff and parents who have given them the support they need to achieve success.”

You may also want to watch:

Pupils who collected their results said they were happy with the outcome, with grades based on teacher predictions after this summer’s exams were cancelled.

Jaiden Wisdom, who joined the school in Year 10, said he was expected to get 3s and 4s but picked up much higher grades in many of his subjects.

He said: “I enjoyed my learning as I could focus at Rokeby and the atmosphere for learning was great for me.”

Reece Lukombo said that he was “over the moon” with his grades, adding: “My family are really proud of me, and I am so grateful to them, my friends and all of the teachers that have worked with me.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Mayor says 1,000 new homes target ‘on track’ despite pandemic as East Ham development reaches milestone

An artist's impression of The Didbury, a 185-home development in Didsbury Close, East Ham. Picture: Puttock Brown

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Mayor says 1,000 new homes target ‘on track’ despite pandemic as East Ham development reaches milestone

An artist's impression of The Didbury, a 185-home development in Didsbury Close, East Ham. Picture: Puttock Brown

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions sign former NBA star Byron Mullens

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Premier League fixtures: West Ham start at home to Newcastle United

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break

GCSE results: Plashet School headteacher praises ‘resilience and strength’ of pupils

Plashet School. Picture: Ken Mears

GCSE results: Rokeby School headteacher’s pride as pupils receive grades

Rokeby School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins