GCSE results: Rokeby headteacher praises top grade student who scooped 11 grade 9s
PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 August 2019
The headteacher of Rokeby School has praised a pupil who achieved top grades across the board on GCSE results day.
Charlotte Robinson of the secondary in Barking Road, Canning Town, said she was "very proud" to congratulate the youngster whose family requested only his first name, Luqman, be used.
The teenager scooped 11 grade 9s, an A* in further maths and distinction in PE.
On the secondary's results, Ms Robinson, said: "At Rokeby, the maths, physics and computer science departments celebrated some fantastic results today.
"All three subjects saw more than two thirds of students achieving a pass with more than 20 per cent achieving a grade 7 or better."
All the boys taking further maths succeeded with four getting the elusive A^, which is a grade above A*.
The school's second highest achiever, Jibriel Yahya, achieved seven 9s, two 8s and two 6s. Eayasin Hossain, originally from Bangladesh who arrived in year 10 after moving from Italy, achieved nine grades at 7 or above including a 9 in maths and science and an A* in further maths.