GCSE results: Rokeby headteacher praises top grade student who scooped 11 grade 9s

The headteacher of Rokeby School has praised a pupil who achieved top grades across the board on GCSE results day.

Jibriel Yahya and his proud father and sister celebrate his achieving seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 6s. Picture: Rokeby School Jibriel Yahya and his proud father and sister celebrate his achieving seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 6s. Picture: Rokeby School

Charlotte Robinson of the secondary in Barking Road, Canning Town, said she was "very proud" to congratulate the youngster whose family requested only his first name, Luqman, be used.

The teenager scooped 11 grade 9s, an A* in further maths and distinction in PE.

On the secondary's results, Ms Robinson, said: "At Rokeby, the maths, physics and computer science departments celebrated some fantastic results today.

Senior prefect, Arnab Ghosh, achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s, a distinction in PE and an A* in further maths. Picture: Rokeby School Senior prefect, Arnab Ghosh, achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s, a distinction in PE and an A* in further maths. Picture: Rokeby School

"All three subjects saw more than two thirds of students achieving a pass with more than 20 per cent achieving a grade 7 or better."

All the boys taking further maths succeeded with four getting the elusive A^, which is a grade above A*.

The school's second highest achiever, Jibriel Yahya, achieved seven 9s, two 8s and two 6s. Eayasin Hossain, originally from Bangladesh who arrived in year 10 after moving from Italy, achieved nine grades at 7 or above including a 9 in maths and science and an A* in further maths.