'The talent is incredible': Robbie Williams meets students at Here East

Music star Robbie Williams visited students at a university he co-owns, urging them to "create, create, create".

The Let Me Entertain You singer toured the Love Media, Love Music, Love Arts (LMA) campus at Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

LMA offers degrees in performing arts, media and music in partnership with Staffordshire University.

Robbie answered questions from students about his career and inspirations.

The former Take That member told students: “I used to think if not me then who? So now it’s, if not you then who?

“There’s never been a better time to just get on and do it yourself. Software, technology and platforms are there. You can do it all and get your stuff out there. Nobody is going to give it to you so go and get it.

“For me there was no left, no right, just this dead focus to do this.

"You won’t always feel confident but can always be brave so don’t minimise your own talent, don’t minimise what you can be. Let your obsessions be your guide and use your delusions to drive you.”

He led students in an impromptu rendition of Angels, one of his most famous hits.

Robbie then spent two hours visiting the acting department, dance studios, watching musical theatre performances and encouraging film and TV students.

The singer watched students perform during his tour of the LMA campus - Credit: LMA

He said: “The talent here is incredible and I can see myself in all of them. It’s amazing to see like-minded creative people in a safe space to be themselves and be what they want to be.

“We want to support them, love them and develop them to achieve whatever it is they dream of.”

Richard Wallace, LMA founder and co-owner, said Robbie's visit provided the students with insight into the commitment needed to be successful.

“We speak with Robbie on a weekly basis about the students, their performances and how we can support their development and opportunities moving forward up to and beyond graduation.

"What an inspiration knowing a global superstar has got your back."