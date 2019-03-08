Traffic-free pilot scheme to be introduced outside three schools

Streets around three Newham schools are set to become vehicle-free during drop-off and pick-up times.

Parts of Sebert Road, Cranmer Road and Godwin Road in Forest Gate will become pedestrian and cycle-only zones for two hours a day from Monday, November 11.

The closures - 8.30pm-9.30am and 3pm-4pm - are designed to make the area around Woodgrange Infant School and Godwin Junior School safer for pupils, with cleaner air and less traffic on the road.

Those who live on the affected roads, as well as blue badge holders and emergency vehicles, will still be able to drive at all times.

The same scheme is also being introduced around Chobham Academy in Cheering Lane, Stratford.

The road, on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, will be pedestrian and cycle-only between 8am and 9am, and again between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Like in Forest Gate, those who live on the street, blue badge holders and emergency vehicles will be able to drive at any time, as well as those who use the residents' car park.

Both zones will only be in operation on weekdays during school term time. Those who drive through the area when restrictions are in force and who are not exempt face a £65 penalty charge notice.

The scheme is being introduced as part of the council's healthy school streets pilot, which is due to take place for approximately six months.

If successful, similar zones will be introduced around other schools in Newham. Those with the highest pollution levels, significant traffic and driver behaviour issues will be piloted.