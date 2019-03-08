Search

Advanced search

Traffic-free pilot scheme to be introduced outside three schools

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 November 2019

Godwin Junior School. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Godwin Junior School. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Archant

Streets around three Newham schools are set to become vehicle-free during drop-off and pick-up times.

Parts of Sebert Road, Cranmer Road and Godwin Road in Forest Gate will become pedestrian and cycle-only zones for two hours a day from Monday, November 11.

The closures - 8.30pm-9.30am and 3pm-4pm - are designed to make the area around Woodgrange Infant School and Godwin Junior School safer for pupils, with cleaner air and less traffic on the road.

Those who live on the affected roads, as well as blue badge holders and emergency vehicles, will still be able to drive at all times.

You may also want to watch:

The same scheme is also being introduced around Chobham Academy in Cheering Lane, Stratford.

The road, on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, will be pedestrian and cycle-only between 8am and 9am, and again between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Like in Forest Gate, those who live on the street, blue badge holders and emergency vehicles will be able to drive at any time, as well as those who use the residents' car park.

Both zones will only be in operation on weekdays during school term time. Those who drive through the area when restrictions are in force and who are not exempt face a £65 penalty charge notice.

The scheme is being introduced as part of the council's healthy school streets pilot, which is due to take place for approximately six months.

If successful, similar zones will be introduced around other schools in Newham. Those with the highest pollution levels, significant traffic and driver behaviour issues will be piloted.

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Newham headteacher named among London’s most influential people

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form principal Mouhssin Ismail. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Newham teenager and 20-year-old charged with conspiracy to commit murder over Ilford double shooting

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Newham headteacher named among London’s most influential people

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form principal Mouhssin Ismail. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Newham teenager and 20-year-old charged with conspiracy to commit murder over Ilford double shooting

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Cricket: Newham youngsters enjoy Super 1s finals

Newham's Leanne Tansley in action at the Lord's Taverners Super 1s finals

Hammers boss Pellegrini is looking for squad to improve for tough Burnley encounter

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Leyton Orient look to progress against unbeaten Jammers

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Traffic-free pilot scheme to be introduced outside three schools

Godwin Junior School. Picture: David Mirzoeff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists