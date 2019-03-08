Search

'Oasis of calm, purposeful learning': Stratford nursery rated Outstanding by Ofsted

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 November 2019

Rebecca Cheetham Nursery & Children's Centre headteacher Rohan Allen. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Archant

A nursery and children's centre in Stratford described as "an oasis of calm, purposeful learning" has earned an outstanding rating from Oftsed.

Rebecca Cheetham, Marcus Street, was assessed as outstanding in all four categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management - after a recent inspection visit.

In their report, inspectors noted its "wonderful engaging activities" and "vibrant indoor and outdoor spaces" where "children learn the importance of doing their very best."

Headteacher Rohan Allen said: "I can safely say that the staff at Rebecca Cheetham are some of the most committed, dedicated and caring people I have worked with.

"They have a real love for the school and that makes all the difference when we get that Ofsted call.

"We know how to look out for and protect our children. And we know our children as the unique individuals they are and how to help them in their next steps in their learning."

