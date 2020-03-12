Search

East Ham school launches reading bus

PUBLISHED: 15:05 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 12 March 2020

Executive headteacher Darren Williams speaks at the launch of the reading bus at Central Park Primary School. Picture: CPPS

A primary school in East Ham has launched a library on wheels to encourage pupils to read during play time.

Executive headteacher Darren Williams cuts the ribbon to the reading bus with Central Park Primary School pupils. Picture: CPPSExecutive headteacher Darren Williams cuts the ribbon to the reading bus with Central Park Primary School pupils. Picture: CPPS

The 'reading bus' outside Central Park Primary School, Central Park Road, is one of the first of its kind in Newham.

Executive headteacher Darren Williams said other schools were looking to replicate the idea in their playgrounds.

He said: 'The more we read, the more we understand the world around us.

'At Central Park, prompting the love of reading is the first step on the journey to excelling.

'Our reading bus is part of that journey.'

The school launched the reading bus with Newham councillor Julianne Marriott, who is cabinet member for education, attending along with parents and the school's former PTA.

