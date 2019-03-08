Search

Newham pupils explore careers in aviation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 November 2019

A pupil tries out a virtual reality headset at the Stem in Aviation day. Picture: London City Airport

A pupil tries out a virtual reality headset at the Stem in Aviation day. Picture: London City Airport

London City Airport

Pupils from eight Newham schools were given a taste of life in the aviation industry at a special event.

Youngsters from Kingsford, Rokeby, St Bonaventure's, Eastlea, Lister, Little Ilford, Sarah Bonnell and New Directions were among 450 pupils from schools across east London invited to the Stem in Aviation event, which was hosted at the ExCeL and organised by London City Airport.

It aimed to show pupils how science, technology, engineering and maths - collectively known as Stem - skills can be used in the aviation industry.

Youngsters were also tasked with developing concepts for a sustainable airport lounge of the future, with the winning group bagging a trip to the Farnborough International Air Show 2020 and Westfield shopping vouchers.

The event, on Friday, November 8, was attended by deputy mayor of London for business, Rajesh Agrawal, who said: "It's fantastic to see so many young people excited about the range of careers available in aviation.

"They have a huge role to play in shaping the future of the industry."

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Coca-Cola truck to visit Beckton on nationwide tour

The Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Sainsbury's in Beckton as part of its nationwide Christmas tour. Picture: Coca-Cola

Revealed: How often Newham’s Tube stations were forced to close last year

East Ham station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Traffic-free pilot project transforms ‘hellish’ school run

Children and their parents walked and cycled to Woodgrange Infant before celebrating the scheme's launch in their playground. Picture: Jon King

‘Other people just walked past’: Schoolgirls come to aid of injured man

Fatmata Janneh, Destiny Kasa-Vubu, Rhian Cross-Levy and Djannifer Injai Jaguite at the scene of the incident. Picture: Tom Barnes

