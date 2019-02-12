Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Budding engineers reach national final of robotics competition

PUBLISHED: 10:35 22 February 2019

The winning St Bonaventure's pupils with their certificate. Picture: Di Halliwell

The winning St Bonaventure's pupils with their certificate. Picture: Di Halliwell

Di Halliwell

A team of budding engineers from St Bonaventure’s have been crowned regional champions of the Tomorrow’s Engineers EEP robotics challenge.

Year 8 and 9 students from the Boleyn Road, Forest Gate school raced ahead of the competition with their speedy robot, which travelled 1.64 seconds faster than other teams, including those from independent and grammar schools.

As part of the competition, students were also asked to present to judges how their technology could be applied to overcome humanitarian problems.

Niall Bennett, assistant curriculum leader for science, explained: “Our students used a very complex programme to tackle these tasks which seemed to impress the judges. They were delighted to be selected as the winners and their victory was very much deserved as they had worked incredibly hard to reach this standard.”

The team will go on to represent London at the national final of the competition in Birmingham next month.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brick thrown at mum and two-year-old daughter in Canning Town

A brick of piece of paving was thrown at the windscreen of a car in Freemasons Road and New Barn Street. Picture: SUPPLIED

Teenage girls sexually assaulted after being followed around Westfield Stratford City

Police are appealing for help to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Detectives appeal to trace convicted North Woolwich drug dealer

Arthur Khanye was sentenced in his absence on October 2, 2017 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to five years in prison after he was convicted of supplying Class A and B drugs. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Edinburgh has a lot of respect for cup holders and Wilkin

Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

Ballet Central is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre

In Between, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud Stephenson

Budding engineers reach national final of robotics competition

The winning St Bonaventure's pupils with their certificate. Picture: Di Halliwell

Global logistics company moving to Stratford

Outside the Here East development at the Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard/Here East.

Patience needed with O’s forward Simpson after prolonged absence

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists