Budding engineers reach national final of robotics competition

The winning St Bonaventure's pupils with their certificate. Picture: Di Halliwell Di Halliwell

A team of budding engineers from St Bonaventure’s have been crowned regional champions of the Tomorrow’s Engineers EEP robotics challenge.

Year 8 and 9 students from the Boleyn Road, Forest Gate school raced ahead of the competition with their speedy robot, which travelled 1.64 seconds faster than other teams, including those from independent and grammar schools.

As part of the competition, students were also asked to present to judges how their technology could be applied to overcome humanitarian problems.

Niall Bennett, assistant curriculum leader for science, explained: “Our students used a very complex programme to tackle these tasks which seemed to impress the judges. They were delighted to be selected as the winners and their victory was very much deserved as they had worked incredibly hard to reach this standard.”

The team will go on to represent London at the national final of the competition in Birmingham next month.