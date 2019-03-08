Search

East Ham pupils quiz MP during school visit

PUBLISHED: 17:27 03 June 2019

East Ham MP Stephen Timms with Langdon Academy pupils. Picture: Ali Gordon

East Ham MP Stephen Timms with Langdon Academy pupils. Picture: Ali Gordon

Ali Gordon

Stephen Timms visited pupils in East Ham to give a talk about his life in parliament.

The MP met youngsters from Langdon Academy's primary section, where he discussed the details of his job and what inspired him to become an MP 25 years ago.

Mr Timms said: "I was delighted to visit Langdon and speak to the pupils.

"They clearly care about their local area and it was a pleasure to discuss their ideas as to how we can make our part of east London even better."

The children were also given the chance to ask him questions about his role in the constituency as well as what he does nationally.

Teacher John Armitage said: "It was great to have Stephen visit the school. The children very much enjoyed asking him questions about his time as a member of parliament."

