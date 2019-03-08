Young musicians perform at the Tower of London

Young musicians have been given the chance to perform at one of London's most iconic landmarks.

Pupils from Winsor Primary School in Beckton were invited to perform at the Tower of London as part of a week-long charity initiative.

The children performed a mixture of existing pieces as well as their own compositions inspired by the Tower's history.

Teacher Nicola Birch said: "This choir group has been a fantastic opportunity to bring children and parents together and working across the year groups has really helped to nurture a sense of community.

"The parents were blown away by the opportunity to see their children perform in such an iconic location as the Tower of London."

The visit was part of a scheme between Historic Royal Palaces, which cares for the Tower, and musical charity Water City Music to help pupils build their confidence as performers.