St Bon’s chemistry whizzkids scoop top prize in chemistry competition at UCL

A team of schoolboys is celebrating after scooping top prize in a university chesmistry competition.

The four 13-year-olds from St Bonaventure’s school in Boleyn Road, Forest Gate, beat 12 grammar, independent and comprehensive schools that took part in the Salters’ festival of chemistry at University College London’s chemistry department.

Headteacher and former science teacher, Paul Halliwell, said: “As a chemistry lover myself I was thrilled that St Bonaventure’s students came away with first prize.

“They should feel really proud of their achievement as am I.”

The aim of Friday’s competition was to promote chemistry and other sciences among young people.

Hassan Ramzan, Awais Ramzan, Saad Rana and Tushar Patel certainly had their appetites for the subject whetted coming away with certificates and a molecular model.

Science teacher, Sandra Godwin-Martin, said: “They all worked incredibly hard and so when they had to complete their practical experiment to investigate the factors affecting the rates of reactions in only a minute, they were really confident and I was so proud.

“They obviously impressed the judges too and we were overjoyed when our name was called out as coming first.”

The youngsters also met university students to gain an understanding into student life.

Started in 1991, it is thought that more than 50,000 students have enjoyed practical chemistry thanks to Salters’ festivals, a series of one-day events held at universities across the UK and Ireland.

The Royal Society of Chemistry has teamed up with Salter’s for the festivals since 2005.