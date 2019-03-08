Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

St Bon’s chemistry whizzkids scoop top prize in chemistry competition at UCL

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 April 2019

Headteacher Paul Halliwell said: “I was thrilled that St Bonaventure’s students came away with first prize.

Headteacher Paul Halliwell said: “I was thrilled that St Bonaventure’s students came away with first prize." Picture: ST BONAVENTURES/SANDRA GODWIN-MARTIN

Archant

A team of schoolboys is celebrating after scooping top prize in a university chesmistry competition.

St Bon's winning team beat 12 other schools to win the Salters’ festival of chemistry at University College London’s chemistry department. Picture: ST BONAVENTURES/SANDRA GODWIN-MARTINSt Bon's winning team beat 12 other schools to win the Salters’ festival of chemistry at University College London’s chemistry department. Picture: ST BONAVENTURES/SANDRA GODWIN-MARTIN

The four 13-year-olds from St Bonaventure’s school in Boleyn Road, Forest Gate, beat 12 grammar, independent and comprehensive schools that took part in the Salters’ festival of chemistry at University College London’s chemistry department.

Headteacher and former science teacher, Paul Halliwell, said: “As a chemistry lover myself I was thrilled that St Bonaventure’s students came away with first prize.

“They should feel really proud of their achievement as am I.”

The aim of Friday’s competition was to promote chemistry and other sciences among young people.

Headteacher Paul Halliwell said: “I was thrilled that St Bonaventure’s students came away with first prize.Headteacher Paul Halliwell said: “I was thrilled that St Bonaventure’s students came away with first prize." Picture: ST BONAVENTURES

You may also want to watch:

Hassan Ramzan, Awais Ramzan, Saad Rana and Tushar Patel certainly had their appetites for the subject whetted coming away with certificates and a molecular model.

Science teacher, Sandra Godwin-Martin, said: “They all worked incredibly hard and so when they had to complete their practical experiment to investigate the factors affecting the rates of reactions in only a minute, they were really confident and I was so proud.

“They obviously impressed the judges too and we were overjoyed when our name was called out as coming first.”

The youngsters also met university students to gain an understanding into student life.

Started in 1991, it is thought that more than 50,000 students have enjoyed practical chemistry thanks to Salters’ festivals, a series of one-day events held at universities across the UK and Ireland.

The Royal Society of Chemistry has teamed up with Salter’s for the festivals since 2005.

Most Read

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Manor Park killing: Police hunting three men over ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene of the murder in Church Road Manor Park in which a man was apparently shot and stabbed.

Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council

Council apologises to Plaistow pensioner with no internet after she was told to book waste collection online

Bee Macfarlane has accused the council of not making things easier for disabled people after she was told to go online to arrange a bulky waste collection when she can't see. Picture: KEN MEARS

More than £2.9m payday for top officers at Newham Council

Kim Bromley-Derry, former chief executive of Newham Council. Picture: Andrew Baker

Most Read

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Manor Park killing: Police hunting three men over ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene of the murder in Church Road Manor Park in which a man was apparently shot and stabbed.

Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council

Council apologises to Plaistow pensioner with no internet after she was told to book waste collection online

Bee Macfarlane has accused the council of not making things easier for disabled people after she was told to go online to arrange a bulky waste collection when she can't see. Picture: KEN MEARS

More than £2.9m payday for top officers at Newham Council

Kim Bromley-Derry, former chief executive of Newham Council. Picture: Andrew Baker

Latest from the Newham Recorder

We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender still learning from first Premier League season

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri battle for the ball

Boxing: Benn itching to get back into ring

Conor and Nigel Benn celebrate (pic Lawrence Lustig/Matchroom Ringside)

Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

St Bon’s chemistry whizzkids scoop top prize in chemistry competition at UCL

Headteacher Paul Halliwell said: “I was thrilled that St Bonaventure’s students came away with first prize.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists