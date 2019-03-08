Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

North Beckton pupils explore impact of air pollution

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 June 2019

Pupils from North Beckton Primary School use balloons to learn about air pollution. Picture: Andrew Baker

Pupils from North Beckton Primary School use balloons to learn about air pollution. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

Pupils have used balloons to learn about the impact of air pollution and how it can be tackled.

Pupils from North Beckton Primary School use balloons to learn about air pollution. Picture: Andrew Baker Pupils from North Beckton Primary School use balloons to learn about air pollution. Picture: Andrew Baker

Youngsters at North Beckton Primary School filled up 150 balloons to represent the amount of dirty air produced by a single vehicle running an engine while stationary for one minute.

You may also want to watch:

They were visited by members of Newham Council, which recently declared a climate emergency, to talk about the issue.

Cllr James Asser, cabinet member for the environment, said: "Running the engine whilst stationary - or idling - not only costs money but adds to pollution especially in hotspots like outside schools and in congested high streets.

"Later this year the council intends to enact legislation which will ultimately allow us to fine people who continually pollute our environment in this unnecessary way, but we would rather change behaviour by educating people."

North Beckton headteacher Alison Helm added: "Small steps and projects with these children, like driving less, cycling more, removing single-use plastic, will result in a generational change."

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

‘He was just really amazing’: Sister’s tribute to stabbed man

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Stratford Centre: Opening hours could be cut back over safety complaints

A proposal to close the Stratford Centre at night will be consulted on in the coming months. Picture: Archant

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

‘He was just really amazing’: Sister’s tribute to stabbed man

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Stratford Centre: Opening hours could be cut back over safety complaints

A proposal to close the Stratford Centre at night will be consulted on in the coming months. Picture: Archant

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

World Cup feature: England lose but Pakistan fans win the day

Trent Bridge where England played Pakistan. Picture: Sam Cooper

FIH Pro League: GB 3 Germany 4

Germany celebrate a goal against Great Britain (pic GB Hockey)

East Ham athlete aiming for Paralympic Games

East Ham's Jordan Andrew

North Beckton pupils explore impact of air pollution

Pupils from North Beckton Primary School use balloons to learn about air pollution. Picture: Andrew Baker

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Likely to be a wet one

A spectator shelters under an umbrella as rain delays play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists