North Beckton pupils explore impact of air pollution

Pupils from North Beckton Primary School use balloons to learn about air pollution. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

Pupils have used balloons to learn about the impact of air pollution and how it can be tackled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from North Beckton Primary School use balloons to learn about air pollution. Picture: Andrew Baker Pupils from North Beckton Primary School use balloons to learn about air pollution. Picture: Andrew Baker

Youngsters at North Beckton Primary School filled up 150 balloons to represent the amount of dirty air produced by a single vehicle running an engine while stationary for one minute.

You may also want to watch:

They were visited by members of Newham Council, which recently declared a climate emergency, to talk about the issue.

Cllr James Asser, cabinet member for the environment, said: "Running the engine whilst stationary - or idling - not only costs money but adds to pollution especially in hotspots like outside schools and in congested high streets.

"Later this year the council intends to enact legislation which will ultimately allow us to fine people who continually pollute our environment in this unnecessary way, but we would rather change behaviour by educating people."

North Beckton headteacher Alison Helm added: "Small steps and projects with these children, like driving less, cycling more, removing single-use plastic, will result in a generational change."