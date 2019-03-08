'Other people just walked past': Schoolgirls come to aid of injured man

Four kind-hearted teenagers have been praised for coming to the aid of a man who fell over near their school.

The Cumberland School pupils got off the 147 bus in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, during a downpour to support the man, believed to be in his 70s, after he slipped in a courtyard on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 8.

The group - Destiny Kasa-Vubu, from Barking, Fatmata Janneh and Djannifer Injai Jaguite, both from Manor Park and Rhian Cross-Levy, from Ilford - helped him to his feet and into a nearby cabin.

They called an ambulance and supported both the man and his wife until medics arrived.

Destiny explained: "We've been taught at school and at home when someone needs help you give it to them, like you would if it was your family, so we rushed to the man and helped him onto his feet and out of the rain.

"He was bleeding from his mouth and nose and when his wife arrived she was so worried, so we made sure we kept him warm and tried to keep her calm."

Fatmata added: "We're all so happy we could be there to help him when he needed it, other people just walked past but we're our school ambassadors and prefects so we know that you have to lead the way and look after people.

"We are taught at Cumberland you have to lead by example, so we didn't even stop to think before getting off the bus and helping the man. We really hope that he gets well soon."

And the actions of the 14-year-olds were noticed by their school careers officer Maruf Deen, who saw what happened as he was on his way home.

He said: "We are so proud of our students for their kindness, their quick thinking and their community spirit.

"Some of that comes from the strong values and guidance that we teach here at Cumberland and these Year 10 students are a fantastic example to the entire school."

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a call was received at 4.12pm, adding: "We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital."