Thirsty? The borough's best pubs to grab a real ale revealed

The Miller's Well on Barking Road, East Ham features in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020: Picture: Google Archant

The range of quality real ales on offer at four Newham pubs have earned them a place in the UK's best-selling beer and pub guide.

The Miller's Well in East Ham, Golden Fleece in Manor Park, Black Lion in Plaistow and Tap East in Stratford are listed in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)'s Good Beer Guide 2020.

The 47th annual guide, which was released on Thursday, features more than 4,500 of the best pubs across the country - nominated and reviewed by CAMRA members.

Miller's Well manager Paul Johnson said: "We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

"Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub's inclusion in the guide highlights this."

CAMRA members chose the Weatherspoon pub after regular visits to check on the quality of its real ales, whilst also taking into account customer service, décor and atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: "It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub is likely to be of an equally high standard."