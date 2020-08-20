Search

GCSE results: Plashet School headteacher praises ‘resilience and strength’ of pupils

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 August 2020

Plashet School. Picture: Ken Mears

The headteacher of Plashet School has said that “nothing can stop us celebrating” as pupils receive their GCSE grades.

Pupils have received grades based on teacher assessments rather than exams due to the coronavirus pandemic - with many achieving top marks of grade 9 in several subjects.

Rachel McGowan said: “When Year 11 joined us back in September 2015 the world was a very different place.

“They are a unique group of young women in Plashet’s history who have done something no-one else has ever been asked to do - complete their secondary schooling in the face of a global pandemic.

“In a year like no other we couldn’t be more proud of the resilience and inner strength shown by our 269 Year 11 girls.

“Nothing can stop us celebrating our fabulous young women realising their five years of hard work.”

She also thanked the support from parents and carers of the Plashet Grove, East Ham school’s pupils, as well as the “professionalism, adaptability, patience and hard work” of staff.

