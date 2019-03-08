GCSE results: Plashet School celebrates 'stellar' results with Beatles and Led Zeppelin tributes

Plashet School created its own Stairway to Heaven to celebrate its top achievers. Picture: Jon King Archant

A school created a Stairway to Heaven after its pupils scooped "stellar" grades on GCSE results day.

Ridita Noboni, 16, said she felt overwhelmed and relieved after getting top grades. Picture: Jon King Ridita Noboni, 16, said she felt overwhelmed and relieved after getting top grades. Picture: Jon King

Eleven top achievers from Plashet School in Plashet Grove sat on a staircase at the East Ham based secondary proudly holding their results in a nod to the Led Zeppelin rock group's song.

Headteacher, Racehl McGowan, said: "Today we were privileged to celebrate the achievements of an exceptional group of young women as they move on to the next stage of their life.

"This year's results once again demonstrate the diversity of interests enjoyed by our girls who have attained stellar grades across a range of subjects."

She added that "as always" Plashet's girls did not shy away from subjects including science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) traditionally favoured by boys.

Noshin Sadia is one of Plashet's "Fab Four" top achievers after scooping nine 9s and a 7. Picture: Jon King Noshin Sadia is one of Plashet's "Fab Four" top achievers after scooping nine 9s and a 7. Picture: Jon King

"We were delighted Plashet's reputation of excellence in the STEM subjects has again been confirmed with 34 per cent of results from examinations taken across the sciences achieved at grades 7, 8 and 9," Mrs McGowan said.

There were cries of delight as the youngsters opened their results envelopes in the school's south annex canteen with proud parents and staff looking on.

One of Plashet's high-fliers, Ridita Noboni, scooped six 9s and three 8s.

Keerthi Kadari was delighted with her grades and said they meant she was now well on her way to studying medicine at college. Picture: Jon King Keerthi Kadari was delighted with her grades and said they meant she was now well on her way to studying medicine at college. Picture: Jon King

"I fell overwhelmed. I didn't expect to do this well. I was really nervous before getting my results. I'm just relieved. It means I can go further in my career," she said.

On how she got through two years of toughened up GCSEs, the 16-year old added: "My teachers have been the biggest support ever. They helped me persevere."

Overall, Plashet girls gained 153 grade 9s - the school's highest to date - in the third year of the revised GCSEs.

On the secret of her success, Noshin Sadia, who scooped nine 9s and a 7, said she just tried her hardest.

Headteacher Rachel McGowan said Plashet's girls had achieved "stellar" results. Picture: Jon King Headteacher Rachel McGowan said Plashet's girls had achieved "stellar" results. Picture: Jon King

"This means the world to me. I put my heart and soul into revising. To come out with these grades makes me genuinely happy," she said.

She is now hoping to study A-level biology, chemistry, maths and further maths at Brampton Manor Academy.

Noshin makes up Plashet's "Fab Four" - including Mahnoor Akhtar (nine 9s and an 8), Shima Mohammed and Habiba Khan (both with eight 9s and two 8s) - who recreated the Beatles' famous Abbey Road photo on the zebra crossing outside the school.

"We wish the class of 2019 the very best for their futures," Mrs McGowan said.