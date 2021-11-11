News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Young fundraiser recognised with national award

Sophie Cox

Published: 10:14 AM November 11, 2021
Samir Mazumder collects his British Citizen Youth Award from Nicky Cox

Samir Mazumder collects his British Citizen Youth Award from Nicky Cox - Credit: BCA

A teenage fundraiser and volunteer has been recognised for his efforts with a British Citizen Youth Awards medal.

Samir Mazumder, from Plaistow, has been raising money for charity since he was 13 when a teacher at Cumberland Community School inspired him to help those less fortunate than him.

The 16-year-old explained his teacher told him about the African Educational Trust, based in Uganda, and after looking into it, he immediately wanted to help.

He said: “I started raising money for the charity at my old school Cumberland, and I organised an event where we sold soap and lip balm that we’d made and I did some baking. I’ve helped raise £9,000 for charities.”

Samir also helped raise money at a nearby library, and was praised as an award winner for speaking up for other young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He has previously been recognised for his charity work by the mayors of Newham and London.

Samir now attends top fee paying school Mount Kelly College in Devon after winning an all expenses paid scholarship via Cumberland Community School's prestigious colleges programme.

He returned to London to collect his award from Nicky Cox, the editor of children's newspaper First News, and was joined by his family for a special day out.

He said: “It was great to go to the House of Lords, of course I’ve never been there before and it was quite an experience. It was not something that happens every day.

“They really did treat us like VIPs. Everything was so well prepared for us. I sat with another winner and was able to meet lots of people."

Dame Mary Perkins, Patron of the British Citizen Awards, added: “The British Citizen Youth Award recipients are very special individuals.

"These young people all go above and beyond for others with selfless acts of kindness and community spirit with no thought or expectation of praise or reward.

"These awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on what they do and give them the recognition they so thoroughly deserve. They are the nation's true unsung heroes and the rising stars of the future.”


