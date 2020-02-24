Search

Deaf pupils in Plaistow launch project to help Newham bus and emergency services communicate better

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 February 2020

Lister Community School pupils Rayyan Shahid, 11, Delali Latzoo, Samit Noor, both 13, Nathan Graham-Oshinowo, 12, Nadia Patwary, 14, and Claudia Nechita, 12, want to help bus and emergency services communicate better with deaf people. Picture: NDCS

Archant

Plaistow pupils have launched new resources to help Newham's buses and emergency services better communicate with deaf people like them.

The project was the idea of six deaf children from Lister Community School, who were inspired by the experience of a friend who kept missing her stop on buses because she couldn't hear the driver.

Nadia Patwary, 14, Delali Latzoo and Samit Noor, both 13, Nathan Graham-Oshinowo and Claudia Nechita, both 12, and Rayyan Shahid, 11, want to show hearing people how to communicate more quickly and effectively with deaf people.

They're starting with the bus service because they rely on its drivers to help them get around.

The group will then work with the police, ambulance and fire services because good communication is vital if they are ever called upon to help.

Nadia said: "Quite a lot of the time I feel frustrated when I am trying to hear what other people are saying and I don't understand.

"I hope we can make people more 'deaf aware' so that they know lots of good ways to communicate with us."

The pupils now have the green light to film a deaf awareness video for Newham's bus drivers, as well as one each for the borough's police, ambulance and fire services.

The videos will help tackle some of the issues these services may encounter when communicating with deaf people.

They plan to film the video for bus drivers next month.

Lister Community School teacher of the deaf Claire Randall said: "(This project) has really empowered them and made them think about not just their own needs as deaf young people, but also the power they have to help other people within the community and beyond.

"They are more confident in their own identities now and developing pride in who they are."

A £500 grant from the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS) is enabling the pupils to realise their idea, after the charity's roadshow visited the school in May last year.

NDCS roadshow manager Kerry Ross said: "When the videos are finished they will be invaluable to Newham's bus and emergency services, helping more than 300 deaf young people (in the borough) feel more confident as they go about their daily lives."

